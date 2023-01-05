ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Dave Bautista says making ‘Guardians’ movies ‘wasn’t all pleasant’

NewsWire
0
0

Dave Bautista is fine saying goodbye to Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise.

The former-pro-wrestler-turned-actor currently stars in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan thriller ‘Knock at the Cabin’, reports people.com.

In an interview with GQ Hype, Bautista, 53, confirmed that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, in theatres May 5, will be his last outing as his Marvel character Drax.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief (that it’s over). It wasn’t all pleasant,” he said. “It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down.”

“And,” added Bautista, “I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Bautista later explained that he isn’t interested in fame or awards, saying that he wants to continue to improve his acting chops and make interesting projects.

“I never wanted to be the next Rock,” he said, referring to Dwayne Johnson, who also made the leap from the WWE to Hollywood.

“I just want to be a good f***ing actor. A respected actor.”

He added: “Honestly, I could give a f*** (about being a movie star). I don’t live a great big glamorous life. I live here in Tampa. I don’t care about the spotlight. I don’t care about fame. I just want to be a better actor. I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades – I really don’t, man. It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something.”

This past May, Bautista marked his last day on the third Guardians movie by sharing a photo with his co-stars on Instagram and writing, “Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life.”

20230105-111606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Throwback: When Drew Barrymore “ghosted” Christian Bale after one date

    Benjamin Walker reveals how his ‘LOTR’ character will be brought to...

    Oscars 2022: Oscars hold moment of silence for Ukraine

    Priyanka Chopra sets the mercury soaring with bikini picture