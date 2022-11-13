ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Dave Chappelle denounces Kanye’s anti-Jew remarks but not his own transphobic jokes

NewsWire
0
0

Comedian Dave Chappelle delivered a 15-minute monologue as host of the recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’.

He used his set to speak on current events, but declined to discuss anything related to anti-trans jokes he told which triggered controversy, reports Variety.

Chappelle generated anger last year after the October release of ‘The Closer’, which included harmful remarks from the 49-year-old comedian about the transgender community and prompted immediate reaction from Netflix staffers.

According to Variety, this included a staged walkout from transgender Netflix employees and allies after the streamer’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos defended Chappelle’s harmful jokes as artistic expression, supporting his “creative freedom.”

Chappelle spent the first stretch of his monologue commenting on Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks, opening by saying: “Before I start tonight, I wanted to read a brief statement that I prepared: ‘I renounce anti-Semitism in all its forms, and stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

He then proceeded to tell jokes about Kanye’s anti-semitism scandal, as well as Kyrie Irving’s recent anti-semitic tweet and apology.

Variety further states that Chappelle also told a few jokes that made the audience gasp, including: “I’ve been to Hollywood and this is just what I saw: It’s a lot of Jews, like a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything. There’s a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, but that doesn’t mean we run the place.”

He then ended his set by saying: “I thank you for your support and I hope they don’t take anything away from me – whoever they are.”

This was Chappelle’s third hosting stint on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and all three gigs came the same week as a contentious national election.

20221113-130403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Batman to get Mexican animated feature-length streaming film ‘Batman Azteca’

    Kylie Jenner shimmers in gold dust body paint photo

    Simu Liu was “devastated” after not being cast in ‘Crazy Rich...

    Drew Barrymore to Priyanka Chopra: I’ve loved you at first sight