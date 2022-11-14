ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue criticised by Anti-Defamation League CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Comedian Dave Chappelle has drawn new criticism for his monologue on this week’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ as Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt argues that the comedian’s performance did “not just normalise but popularise anti-semitism.”

In his stint as this week’s “Saturday Night Live’ host, Chappelle took the stage for a lengthy 15-minute monologue, cracking jokes about Kanye West’s recent anti-semitic remarks and the rapper’s new wave of controversy and abandoned business partnerships, reports Variety.

“We shouldn’t expect Dave Chappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see (‘Saturday Night Live’) not just normalise but popularise anti-semitism,” Greenblatt wrote.

“Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

Notably, the Anti-Defamation League itself has not released a statement regarding Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ appearance.

The organisation had previously published statements regarding West’s anti-semitic remarks, as well as Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving’s decision to share an anti-semitic film to his social media followers.

“I’ve been to Hollywood and this is just what I saw: It’s a lot of Jews, like a lot,” Chappelle joked at one point in his ‘SNL’ monologue.

“But that doesn’t mean anything. There’s a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Mo., but that doesn’t mean we run the place.”

Saturday marked Chappelle’s third time hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’, each turn has come during the same week as a contentious national election, beginning in 2016 in the days after Donald Trump was elected President.

Chappelle has remained a subject of controversy for statements that have been interpreted as being harmful to the transgender community.

His Netflix special, “The Closer,” prompted walkouts among LGBTQ+ individuals and allies employed at the streamer after chief content officer Ted Sarandos defended the comedian’s words as artistic expression, supporting his “creative freedom.” Chappelle did not touch on that situation during his ‘SNL’ monologue.

20221114-115404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Britney says she has ‘a lot of healing to do’ after...

    Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age movie, ‘The Fabelmans’, gets top TIFF award

    Chris Rock hints at trauma from Will Smith’s slap

    ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae arrives with Emmy trophy to hero’s...