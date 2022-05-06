ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

David Ayer to direct Jason Statham in actioner ‘The Beekeeper’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker David Ayer, who has earlier directed ‘Suicide Squad’, will be directing the action movie ‘The Beekeeper’ starring Jason Statham, a hot package which Miramax will be shopping at the upcoming Cannes market, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, Miramax acquired the spec script by Kurt Wimmer in a seven-figure deal and now that Ayer is aboard the ‘Halloween’ and ‘Wrath Of Man’ outfit can begin selling it in earnest.

The fast-paced action-thriller, steeped in the mythology of beekeeping, follows a man’s personal journey of vengeance which takes on national stakes.

Statham will be producing the movie along with Wimmer, Bill Block for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios. The partnership brings Miramax with Statham together after their recent outings on Guy Ritchie movie ‘Wrath Of Man’ and the same director’s spy movie ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’, due out later this year. Apart from this, action stalwart Statham has ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ and ‘The Expendables 4’ in production.

Ayer is best known for directing movies including ‘End Of Watch’, ‘Fury’, ‘Bright’ and ‘Suicide Squad’, which took $750 million at the box office.

20220506-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Selena Gomez: “I haven’t been on the Internet in four and...

    ‘Nomadland’ censored in China after filmmaker faces backlash

    Urvashi Rautela collaborates with ‘Talk dirty to me’ hitmaker Jason Derulo

    Harry Styles: Movies are where I feel most out of my...