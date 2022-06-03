It has been a decade since audience saw Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson together on screen. The last time the two actors shared screen space was when the fifth and final ‘Twilight Saga’ films released.

The two actors who met on the sets of the teen-vampire movie franchise, instantly connected. They even dated for a while but their relationship ended on a sour note when Kristen cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, her ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ director.

This created a rift between the two and since then the two actors have not worked together. However, is there a chance the couple could reconcile? Not for a relationship but for a movie?

In a conversation with World of Reel, director David Cronenberg who is currently working with Kristen Stewart on ‘Crimes of the Future’ shared that it was Robert Pattinson who introduced him to Stewart.

‘The Batman’ actor has worked with Cronenberg on ‘Map to the Stars’ and ‘Cosmopolis’. David shared that he would like to get Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson back together on the screen as he has had the chance to work with both of them separately.

Cronenberg said, “I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together. I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship, and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them.”

He continued to say, “So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

A long time ago it was revealed that during the making of the ‘Twilight’ movies, Stewart and Pattinson, who played the lead characters, Bella and Edward were advised against getting into a relationship with each other.

But the two went against the advice and dated each other for a few years until things ended badly. But now it seems they have moved on and are on good terms with each other. However, despite their explosive chemistry in the ‘Twilight’ movies, the actors have not shared screen space since then.