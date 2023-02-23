ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

David Harbour says it’s ‘definitely time’ for Stranger Things to end

Actor David Harbour has declared it’s “definitely time” for ‘Stranger Things’ to end because the cast has “grown up”.

The hit Netflix show launched back in 2016 and made stars of its young cast including Millie Bobbie Brown and Finn Wolfhard but it has been confirmed the upcoming fifth series will be the last and Harbour, who plays cop Jim Hopper, says the time is right to say goodbye because the actors have grown up and need to move on.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never, ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up…

“It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects.”

Harbour also insisted the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers — Matt and Ross Duffer — need to be freed up to start creating a new project, femalefirst.co.uk.

“(We need) to let the Duffer brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time,” he added.

It comes after show boss Matt Duffer revealed the brothers made Netflix executives cry when they revealed their plans for the show’s ending.

Speaking during a recent panel discussion in Los Angeles late last year, Matt explained: “We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we’re onto the second. It’s full steam ahead … We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying.”

He then joked: “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

