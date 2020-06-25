David Leitch boards ‘Bullet Train’ as director

Filmmaker David Leitch, who is known for making “Deadpool 2”, “Hobbs & Shaw” and “Atomic Blonde”, will be directing the action thriller “Bullet Train”.

In addition to directing, Leitch will supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz, reports variety.com.

The film is based on the Japanese novel titled “Maria Beetle” by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka.

“Bullet Train” is about a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The project is being tonally described as “Speed”, the Keanu Reeves-starrer set on a bus, meets “Non-Stop”, the Liam Neeson thriller set on a plane.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce “Bullet Train” along with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick.

Meanwhile, Harvill Secker has separately announced that it will publish the novel “Bullet Train” in English next year.