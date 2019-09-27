David Strathairn joins ‘Nightmare Alley’ team

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor David Strathairn has joined actor Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro’s thriller “Nightmare Alley”.

Cooper headlines the film, which is an adaptation of the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay that first hit the screen as a 1947 film starring Tyrone Power.

Toni Collette, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett are also on board, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The story is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist in order to swindle the rich. Things go south for him hen he is out-hustled by a woman.

Strathairn will play role of the alcoholic husband of Collette’s character, a mentalist named Zeena who ends up mentoring Cooper’s character.

Del Toro is directing the thriller and wrote the script with Kim Morgan. The film will be shot in Toronto in 2020.

–IANS

sug/vnc