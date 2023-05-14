ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

David Tennant returns as ‘Doctor Who’ in new trailer

NewsWire
0
0

Actor David Tennant of ‘Doctor Who’, has returned to the franchise in a new trailer alongside Catherine Tate, who plays the Time Lord’s longtime sidekick Donna Noble.

Tennant and Tate have reprised their roles for a series of three specials to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary, which will also make Tenant the 14th Doctor. He takes over from 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker, reports Variety.

The titles of the three specials, which are set to air in November, have also been unveiled. They are ‘The Star Beast,’ ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ and ‘The Giggle’.

The trailer also stars ‘Heartstopper’s’ Yasmin Finney and ‘How I Met Your Mother’s’ Neil Patrick Harris, who are joining the franchise.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over as the 15th Doctor, with his series set to drop at the end of the year. He will be joined by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Production is already underway with the BBC unveiling a sneak peek of the duo clad in ’60s garb.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun,” Davies said last year. “We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”

The new ‘Doctor Who’ specials and upcoming series will premiere in the UK and Ireland on the BBC. They will be available internationally on Disney+, following a deal the two media powerhouses struck last year.

20230514-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Helen Flanagan has an ‘awful’ experience travelling with kids

    Day after his mum’s death, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ debuts at...

    Kim Kardashian’s black leather suit leaves fans in the dark

    Pete Davidson, ChaseSui Wonders involved in car crash at Beverly Hills