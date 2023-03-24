Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson gave his take on key strengths of the Delhi Capitals squad in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition and picked Australia opener David Warner on top of the order adding that the left-hander will continue to have a point to prove.

Warner, who will be leading the franchise in the absence of Rishabh Pant, has been one of the biggest spectacles in the league, scoring 5881 IPL runs in his career which started in 2009 with the Delhi franchise. He is the 3rd highest-run scorer in the history of the tournament.

“Well, there’s a lot of very talented players, I think, yeah, David Warner for me is just at the top of the order. He’s going to continue to have a point to prove and everyone’s going to be like riding off the back of him. He’s always scored so many runs in the IPL. And to be an opening batter, and set the platform as he does is going to be very important,” Watson told Star Sports.

Watson further said Mitchell March will also play a really huge part for the Delhi-based franchise with the current form with a bat, “I think Mitchell Marsh, this is going to be another really big season for him. He’s got incredible skills with the bat alone and how he’s batting and takes the game on is going to play a really big part.”

“And then we’ve got some youngsters with the ball, fast bowlers, we’ve got Nagarkoti and Chetan Sakariya. And then we’ve got our spinners as well, like Axar and Kuldeep Yadav. Those two guys, to be able to have world-class spinners bowling especially through the middle, to be able to try and get wickets and also keep the runs down, that’s so critically important,” Watson added.

The former cricketer also spoke about who will be the trump card for the Capitals will be and said: “Well, one, in particular, is Rilee Rossouw, he’s someone you know, I’ve played with him in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators. And to see how he has come back into international cricket and he’s a world-class hitter of the ball. He can take down any bowler at any stage, in any conditions. So if he gets on a roll, he can just take the game away from the opposition.”

Watson further spoke on the home advantage that Delhi Capitals have this season, he said “For sure, Delhi’s normally, conventionally a lower, turning sort of wicket and we’ve got the bowlers to exploit that with our spinners alone. With Axarand also Kuldeep Yadav, but also with the batters that we’ve got, can really make the most of those conditions. It’s a smaller ground as well. So, but in any IPL, you do have to make your home ground a fortress.”

Speaking on the biggest challenge for the Delhi Capitals squad, Watson added that the capitals have a skilled squad but not having Pant be a part of the tournament this season will be a huge miss for the Delhi-based franchise.

“The biggest challenge for Delhi is just to be able to consistently put good performances together. You know, the Delhi Capitals have got a really, really skilful squad, and we do again this year. Obviously, Rishabh Pant not being a part of, not playing this tournament is going to be a huge, huge miss,” said Watson.

“Delhi’s normally, conventionally a lower, turning sort of wicket and we’ve got the bowlers to exploit that with our spinners alone. With Axar and also Kuldeep Yadav, but also with the batters that we’ve got, can really make the most of those conditions. It’s a smaller ground as well. So, but in any IPL, you do have to make your home ground a fortress,” Watson said on the home advantage that Delhi Capitals have this season.

DC will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

20230324-160202