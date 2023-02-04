SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Davis Cup 2023: India suffer 2-3 loss against Denmark in Group I play-offs

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian tennis team suffered a 2-3 defeat in its Davis Cup 2023 World Group I play-off tie at the Royal Stage Stadium, here on Saturday.

The loss dragged India into the Davis Cup World Group II stage for the first time since the new format was introduced in 2019.

The 19-year old Holger Rune led Denmark’s charge in the five-match tie as he took part in all the three wins the hosts pulled off against the higher-ranked India. Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran registered the two wins for the visitors.

Heading into the second day all square at 1-1, the Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri suffered a 2-6, 4-6 defeat against Holger Rune and Johannes Ingildsen in the opening rubber of the day.

The responsibility of leading India’s comeback in the tie again fell to Nagal, who gave his best against the world No. 9 Rune but could not capitalise on multiple breakpoint opportunities to lose the match 5-7, 3-6.

Earlier, Holger beat Yuki Bhambri in 58 minutes on Friday to set the tone for the hosts on the indoor hard courts. Against Nagal on Saturday, Rune, Denmark’s top player in the ATP Rankings, had to take the longer route and won the match in one hour and 37 minutes.

India fielded left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran against Denmark’s Elmer Moller in the dead rubber. Gunneswaran won the first set despite being broken thrice and clinched the second set in the tiebreaker to win the match 6-4, 7(7)-6(1) in one hour and 39 minutes.

20230204-225404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asian boxing: Sanjeet lights up Indian camp with gold in 91kg...

    Ultimate Kho Kho: Subhasis Santra stars in Odisha Juggernauts’ win over...

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC eye full points against Jamshedpur FC...

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur inch closer to League Shield with 5-1 win...