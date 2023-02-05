SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Davis Cup: Norrie takes Britain through to Finals group stage

NewsWire
0
0

Great Britain secured a place in Davis Cup Finals group stage after Cameron Norrie’s straight-sets singles win over Nicolas Mejia gave the visitors an unassailable 3-1 lead over Columbia.

After scoring the first point with a win against Nicolas Barrientos on Friday, Norrie earned his team a decisive third point with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Mejia on Day 2 of the tie, on Saturday.

In Saturday’s opening match in Cota, the doubles duo of Daniel Evans and Neal Skupski gave Great Britain a 2-1 lead with a 6-4, 6-4 result against Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

“Feelings are one of immense pride for what the boys have done, and the support team. Everyone’s committed a lot of time to this, but hats off to the players,” British captain Leon Smith was quoted by ATP Tour website. “They came down to Colombia, most straight from Melbourne, came earlier than we’d ever normally do for Davis Cup, which is a big commitment from them. But we did that to prepare best for what happened these past two days and it’s definitely paid off.”

On day-1 of the tie, Colombia’s Mejia earned his first Top 100 win with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 result against Daniel Evans. Then, Norrie levelled the tie at 1-1 by beating Nicolas Barrientos 6-2, 7-5, according to Davis cup website.

With victory in the tie, Britain booked its place as one of 16 teams in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, to be played in September after the US Open.

Other teams already confirmed for the group stage include 2022 champions Canada, 2022 finalists Australia, wild cards Spain and Italy, and qualifiers France, the United States, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden.

20230205-124806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey World Cup: France reach Odisha aiming to improve performance in...

    My heart and soul with RCB: Kohli after being retained by...

    Neeraj Chopra finishes first at Lausanne Diamond League

    Vijay Haraze Trophy: Shaw’s 105 helps Mumbai to 7-wicket win vs...