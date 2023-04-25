LIFESTYLEWORLD

Dawn services held across Australia on Anzac Day

Tens of thousands of Australians gathered before sunrise on Tuesday to commemorate Anzac Day and pay their respects to those who fought and died for the country .

Dawn services were held across the country to honor the contributions of Australian defence personnel, reports Xinhua news agency.

On April 25, 1915, Australian and New Zealand soldiers formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula.

These became known as ‘ANZAC’ — Australian and New Zealand Army Corps — and the pride they took in that name continues to this day.

In Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led tributes at the Australian War Memorial, saying it was important to remember the contributions of those who did not make it home.

“It is a collective act of remembrance, reflection and gratitude, one carried out by multiple generations of Australians and devoted to multiple generations,” he said.

Following the services, Anzac Day marches will be held in every major city in Australia throughout the day.

Anzac Day remembrance takes two forms. Commemorative services are held at dawn — the time of the original landing in Gallipoli — across the nation.

Later in the day, former servicemen and women meet to take part in marches through the major cities and in many smaller centres.

Commemorative ceremonies are more formal and are held at war memorials around the country.

