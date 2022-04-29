New Delhi, April 29 (IANSlife) It’s already Day 2 of the India Art Fair and the Friday Preview! Not only is there incredible art to see, but our full schedule of talks, workshops, and book launches begins today!
The brightest minds in conversation
A JOURNEY THROUGH 20TH CENTURY INDIAN ART
Book Launch, Auditorium, 12pm – 1:30pm
With Professors Partha Mitter, Parul Dave Mukherji, Rakhee Balaram, Manuela Ciotti, Naman Ahuja and Premjish Achari
INDEPENDENT THINKING, COLLECTIVE PURPOSE
Talk, Auditorium, 2 p.m. – 2.45 p.m.
With Nikhil Chopra and Madhavi Gore of HH Art Spaces, and Mario D’Souza and Dr. Shwetal Patel of Kochi Muziris Biennale
IN MEMORIAM: SATISH GUJRAL
With Gayatri Sinha
Talk, Auditorium, 3 p.m. – 3.45 p.m.
ART, DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE: THE SPACES IN BETWEEN
With Feroze Gujral, Sonali Rastogi, Ashiesh Shah, Amit Gupta, V. Sunil and Komal Sharma
Talk, Auditorium, 4 p.m. – 4.45 p.m.
THE POWER OF ART
With Indu Antony and Haroun Hayward
Auditorium, 5 p.m. – 5.45 p.m.
MOVING FOCUS, INDIA: NEW PERSPECTIVES ON MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART
With Rahaab Allana, Annapurna Garimella, Jyotindra Jain, Nilima Sheikh and Mortimer Chatterjee
Book Launch, Auditorium, 6.30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
PIECE OF ME: WORKSHOP WITH GURJEET SINGH
Workshop Space, 5 p.m. – 5.45 p.m.
Exciting Book Launches
THE ART OF BENODE BEHARI MUKHERJEE: KOLKATA CENTRE FOR CREATIVITY
Bookshop & Cafe, 2 p.m. – 2.15 p.m.
DRAWN FROM PRACTICE: EXPERIMENTER EDITIONS
Bookshop & Cafe, 4 p.m. – 4.15 p.m.
