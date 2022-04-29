New Delhi, April 29 (IANSlife) It’s already Day 2 of the India Art Fair and the Friday Preview! Not only is there incredible art to see, but our full schedule of talks, workshops, and book launches begins today!

The brightest minds in conversation

A JOURNEY THROUGH 20TH CENTURY INDIAN ART

Book Launch, Auditorium, 12pm – 1:30pm

With Professors Partha Mitter, Parul Dave Mukherji, Rakhee Balaram, Manuela Ciotti, Naman Ahuja and Premjish Achari

INDEPENDENT THINKING, COLLECTIVE PURPOSE

Talk, Auditorium, 2 p.m. – 2.45 p.m.

With Nikhil Chopra and Madhavi Gore of HH Art Spaces, and Mario D’Souza and Dr. Shwetal Patel of Kochi Muziris Biennale

IN MEMORIAM: SATISH GUJRAL

With Gayatri Sinha

Talk, Auditorium, 3 p.m. – 3.45 p.m.

ART, DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE: THE SPACES IN BETWEEN

With Feroze Gujral, Sonali Rastogi, Ashiesh Shah, Amit Gupta, V. Sunil and Komal Sharma

Talk, Auditorium, 4 p.m. – 4.45 p.m.

THE POWER OF ART

With Indu Antony and Haroun Hayward

Auditorium, 5 p.m. – 5.45 p.m.

MOVING FOCUS, INDIA: NEW PERSPECTIVES ON MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART

With Rahaab Allana, Annapurna Garimella, Jyotindra Jain, Nilima Sheikh and Mortimer Chatterjee

Book Launch, Auditorium, 6.30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

PIECE OF ME: WORKSHOP WITH GURJEET SINGH

Workshop Space, 5 p.m. – 5.45 p.m.

Exciting Book Launches

THE ART OF BENODE BEHARI MUKHERJEE: KOLKATA CENTRE FOR CREATIVITY

Bookshop & Cafe, 2 p.m. – 2.15 p.m.

DRAWN FROM PRACTICE: EXPERIMENTER EDITIONS

Bookshop & Cafe, 4 p.m. – 4.15 p.m.

