Day 2 of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava warms up Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Despite the winter chill, the capital witnessed a large gathering of Indian classical music lovers on the second day of the 19th edition of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava.

The four-day musical festival, dedicated to 16th century musicians, is featuring concerts by leading exponents of Indian classical music — Carnatic and Hindustani, classical dance and folk performances.

The first performance of the second day featured Ustad Fayaz Vasifuddin Dagar, recipient of the Padmashri, with Mohan Shyam Sharma on the pakhawaj, and Shrio Bhardwaj and Neeti Lamba supporting him on the Tanpura.

The second performance was by Pt. Channulal Mishra, recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, followed by flute recital by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, who commenced with raag ‘Jai Jaiwanti’ and concluded with raag ‘Damyanti’.

The evening also witnessed Indian classical dancer Sonal Mansingh being awarded with the Savitri Pratap Singh Award and honoured by Swami Haridas Samaan.

