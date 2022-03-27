New Delhi, March 27 (IANSlife) A bunch of popular faces have been spotted at the ongoing fashion week, both on and off the runway. While the debate whether a fashion show needs a Bollywood star or not continues, having a celebrity on board helps in creating some buzz. Designer Punit Balana roped in Jahnvi Kapoor to walk for him. The actress was dressed in a brick coloured chanderi silk lehenga paired with minimal jewellery. Balana’s collection, “Lakshmi” was a mix of Indian and contemporary ensembles – printed corset cholis, saris, boleros, shararas, slip dresses and metallic bralettes.

Designer-duo Pankaj and Nidhi’s line-up was packed with eclectic prints, bright tones, dramatic detailing and floral embroideries. Some of the highlights from their collection, “Marbella” were the 3D appliquéd flowers, printed pantsuits and the summer trench coats. Actress Sanjana Sanghi walked for the designers in a metallic pink dress. “The dress is so stunning. It’s bright, summery, lively and totally represents the vibe of Marbella,” said Sanghi.

Giving a punch of sporty-chic was designer Ananya Modi Jain’s collection in collaboration with NBA that featured reversible garments such as mesh jackets, printed t-shirts and shorts, shift dresses and metallic jackets.

Another fun partnership was between designers Shivan & Narresh and eyewear brand John Jacobs. Taking inspiration from the Shekhawati region in Rajasthan, the duo created five hand-painted, reinterpreted prints that pay homage to the artisans and artists of the region. Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu closed the show dressed in a velvet halter gown detailed with crystals. “Shivan and Narresh are extremely talented and it’s an honour to be a part of this fashion presentation,” said Sandhu.

Master designer Tarun Tahiliani closed Day 4. Staying true to his grand and unique aesthetic, the designer ditched the regular indoor runway for a beautiful outdoor set created against Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium located in Lutyens’ Delhi. Tahiliani’s luxury pret line consisted of his signature draped saris, asymmetrical gowns, printed lehengas, tailored jackets and super chic accessories. Bollywood’s current favourite Kriti Sanon walked for the designer in an all-black glamorous shimmery ensemble.

