Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) headquarters at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after being questioned for about nine hours in connection with the National Herald issue. Sources said he has been given a dinner break.
Gandhi is expected to return to the ED office after dinner.
He was questioned for around 9 hours without a lunch break. It was his fifth day of being questioned.
Rahul Gandhi has so far been grilled for a total of about 49 hours.
He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.
Sonia Gandhi, who is presently in hospital due to Covid related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.
