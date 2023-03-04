Hours after the Mumbai Police detained at least two persons in connection with the attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, the latter declined to accept police security, here on Saturday.

On Friday evening after he was pounced upon from behind with a cricket stump-wielding assailant, Deshpande said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called him up, enquired about his health and then deployed two Mumbai Police personal bodyguards.

“I thank the CM for this gesture and humbly say that I do not need this security. I shall not be cowed down by such attacks and my activists can look after me. We all know who is behind the assault on me, they might need the security now,” Deshpande told mediapersons.

He recounted the incident on his Friday morning walk near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park gate No. 5 when he noticed an unknown man following him closely.

“Suddenly, that person hit me from behind and I raised my right arm to protect myself, but his other associates lunged in, one hit me in my legs and I fell down… As they started assaulting me, members of the public raised a hue and cry and rushed towards me, and seeing this the attackers scooted,” Deshpande said.

However, despite repeated queries, he declined to pinpoint or name the person/s who may be allegedly involved in the attack.

“I have told the police everything… those who came to play ‘cricket’ with the stumps, and even their ‘coach’, everything will emerge in the next few days,” declared Deshpande.

However, he suspects that the assault maybe linked with his complaint lodged a couple of days ago demanding a probe into the BMC’s Covid-19 contracts, but refused to elaborate.

Soon after the attack at around 7 a.m. on Friday, the Mumbai Police had registered a case and set up at least six teams to probe the issue which kick-started a huge political controversy, and a ruckus in the Legislative Assembly.

The police also scanned local CCTV footage and finally zeroed in on two suspects who were identified and picked up from Bhandup suburb early today, and further probe in on.

Deshpande sustained grievous injuries in his right arm and legs, including a fracture, and after treatment at the Hinduja Hospital was discharged a few hours later.

Alleging the involvement of his political rivals for the attacks, the Bharatiya Janata Party and MNS leaders have demanded a thorough probe into the role of the Sena (UBT) and its leaders MLA Aditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut plus others, and if found evidence is found, then their immediate arrest.

