INDIA

Day after mayhem, radical leader Amritpal Singh’s aide released from jail

NewsWire
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s aide Lovepreet Singh, who was accused of kidnapping among other charges, walked out of a jail on Friday, hours after a court ordered his release based on the application of police.

His release comes hours after self-styled gun-trotting Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who just came to the limelight after returning from Dubai for criminal and social connect, and his sea of supporters on Thursday, carrying swords and arms, clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station in Ajnala, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel in Amritsar district.

They were staging a demonstration against the arrest of Lovepreet Toofan.

To diffuse the tension, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh had told the media they have given enough proof that Lovepreet Toofan is innocent.

“The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has taken note of it. These people will peacefully disperse now, and the law will take its course,” he said.

