A day after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP, former IT cell state secretary of the party, Dilip Kannan joined the AIADMK.

He was following the footsteps of C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, former TN BJP IT cell state president who quit the party and joined AIADMK a couple of days ago.

Along with Dilip Kannan, party OBC wing state secretary, Ammu alias Jothi, former intellectual wing state secretary, S.V. Krishnan, Deputy secretary of Tiruchi Urban district, D. Vijay joined AIADMK. These leaders joined the AIADMK in the presence of former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Both Dilip Kannan and C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar had resigned from the party on Monday and Sunday respectively. The duo have levelled charges against the BJP Tamil Nadu state president, K. Annamalai. They said that the former IPS officer-turned-politician does not have any ethics, and was ill-treating the party cadre.

Dilip Kannan and CTR Nirmal Kumar said that the party functionaries and cadres were demoralised in Tamil Nadu due to the immature attitude of the party state president. They said that they have decided to quit the party as their sustained efforts to work for the development of the party hit a roadblock due to the attitude of the state president.

Actor-turned-politician Gayatri Raghuram quit the BJP a few months ago levelling allegations against Annamalai. BJP Tamil Nadu state OBC morcha leader Tiruchi Suriya has also quit the party. Suriya is the son of DMK leader and MP Tiruchi Siva.

