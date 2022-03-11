Day after results, Goa cabinet passes resolution to dissolve Assembly

A day after the BJP defeated the Congress in the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting of the outgoing cabinet and passed a resolution to dissolve the Assembly.

The cabinet, according to Sawant, also passed a resolution thanking the people of Goa for supporting his government ever since Sawant took charge in 2019.

“We had called members of the last cabinet and a resolution was passed to dissolve the Assembly from Monday. It will be sent to the Governor, after which the Assembly will be dissolved and a meeting of fresh legislators would be held,” Sawant said.

“I was a Chief Minister for the last three years and people gave us a chance to work for Goa. Our work towards infrastructure and human development along with other sectors, was appreciated by the people,” he said,

The results of the Goa Assembly Election, held on February 14, were announced on Thursday. The BJP won 20 seats, just one short of the majority mark. Its main rival, the Congress, won only 11 seats.

20220311-151604