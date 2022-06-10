ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Day after wedding, Nayanthara, Vignesh offer prayers at Tirupati

A day after their wedding, director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at the holy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday.

Sources said the couple left for Tirupati early on Friday morning and had darshan of Lord Balaji there.

Vignesh Shivan, during a press conference to announce his wedding, had said that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues.

While Vignesh wore a traditional veshti and white shirt, Nayanthara was seen wearing a yellow saree.

On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan wed the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry.

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred ‘Thali’ around actress Nayanthara’s neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly wed couple.

