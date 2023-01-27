Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved a proposal to declare the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gujjar community, as a state holiday.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister keeping in mind the faith of the common man and the demand of the public representatives, sources said.

Devnarayan board president Jogendra Singh Awana, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, and Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna, among many others, had written to the CM demanding that Devnarayan Jayanti be declared a state holiday.

It needs to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Rajasthan on Saturday to attend the 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan at Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara.

Tremendous enthusiasm is being seen among the Gujjar community regarding the Prime Minister’s visit. Speculations are also rife that he may announce the formation of a Devnarayan corridor in line with the Mahakal and Kashi corridors, which might help him secure Gujjar votes in the forthcoming Assembly and next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Presently, the Gujjars are quite annoyed with the Congress as Sachin Pilot, who hails from the community, has not been made the Chief Minister despite the tall promises made to them about the same. In 2018, many veteran Gujjar leaders faced defeat as the community voted for the Congress hoping that Pilot will be made the Chief Minister.

