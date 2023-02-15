Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the ideology of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and the Arya Samaj founded by him has played a significant role in liberating India.

“The ideology of Arya Samaj inspired innumerable people for freedom, which led the country to independence,” he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing as the chief guest during a programme organised on the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Rohtak’s Maharishi Dayanand University on Wednesday.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Maharishi Dayanand University Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajbir Singh, along with other dignitaries and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Paying tribute to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, Khattar said that following the path shown by him and working for strengthening the nation would be a true tribute to him. “That is why every person should try to eliminate social evils like casteism, untouchability etc and make continuous efforts to take children forward by giving them education,” he added.

