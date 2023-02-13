What is believed to be one of the last recording sessions that Burt Bacharach took part in, if not the last, was quietly released this weekend, following the songwriter’s death, reports ‘Variety’.

‘You Can Have Her’, a previously unreleased composition by Bacharach and Elvis Costello that was recorded by the latter singer with a full orchestra at Capitol Studios in 2021, went out to digital service providers on Friday.

The song’s arrival went virtually unnoticed, as the record company opted to postpone any publicity about the long-scheduled song in deference to those mourning Bacharach’s death. The legendary composer died on February 8, and his passing was announced the following day, only about 12 hours before ‘You Can Have Her’ had its soft launch, according to ‘Variety’.

The dramatic, gorgeous track stands as an additional testimonial to the legacy of Bacharach’s compositional greatness and will no doubt attract more attention once it becomes more widely publicised, ‘Variety’ notes.

‘You Can Have Her’ had long been scheduled to come out on February 10, as a teaser track for the boxed set ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’, which comes out on March 3.

It is one of two Bacharach/Costello songs hitherto unheard by the public — the other being ‘Look Up Again’. Bacharach and Costello therefore re-teamed to record at Capitol in September 2021 to cap off the expansive new collection.

