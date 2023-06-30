Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday instructed to constitute five special monitoring teams to strictly deal with illegal mining activities in the district.

These special teams will monitor the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities on various stretches of the district and ensure department action against the offenders. The DC passed the instruction while presiding over a meeting of the district-level task force committee on Friday.

These five special teams are being constituted in the district as per the instructions received during the state-level task force committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Yadav said.

“These teams will issue fines against the offender while monitoring the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in the Farukhnagar area, including Bhondsi, Sohna, Panchgaon, and Pataudi. Also, the field officers from various departments will be included in the special teams,” he said.

The DC also instructed to install CCTV cameras in Gurugram and Panchgaon parking meant for the seizure of vehicles involved in illegal mining activities.

“The Mining Department has seized 5 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in district Gurugram in June. Out of which one vehicle has been released with a penalty of Rs 4.40 lakh. Taking action against the illegal lifting of soil and illegally imported stones in the farmhouse located in the Sohna area, a fine of Rs 2.47 lakh has been imposed on the concerned persons,” District Mining Officer Anil Kumar said.

