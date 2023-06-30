INDIA

DC directs setting up special teams to monitor illegal mining activities in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday instructed to constitute five special monitoring teams to strictly deal with illegal mining activities in the district.

These special teams will monitor the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities on various stretches of the district and ensure department action against the offenders. The DC passed the instruction while presiding over a meeting of the district-level task force committee on Friday.

These five special teams are being constituted in the district as per the instructions received during the state-level task force committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Yadav said.

“These teams will issue fines against the offender while monitoring the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in the Farukhnagar area, including Bhondsi, Sohna, Panchgaon, and Pataudi. Also, the field officers from various departments will be included in the special teams,” he said.

The DC also instructed to install CCTV cameras in Gurugram and Panchgaon parking meant for the seizure of vehicles involved in illegal mining activities.

“The Mining Department has seized 5 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in district Gurugram in June. Out of which one vehicle has been released with a penalty of Rs 4.40 lakh. Taking action against the illegal lifting of soil and illegally imported stones in the farmhouse located in the Sohna area, a fine of Rs 2.47 lakh has been imposed on the concerned persons,” District Mining Officer Anil Kumar said.

2023063031831

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can imagine what citizens are going through: SC on O2 crisis

    BJP launches indefinite protest before Odisha Assembly over farmers’ issues

    Ageing teachers dream of government jobs in Rajasthan

    India finish on top in yet another ISSF Shooting World Cup