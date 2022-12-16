HEALTHINDIA

DCGI approves 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

NewsWire
0
0

Biological E. Limited (BE), a Hyderabad-based Pharmaceutical and Vaccine Company Friday announced that its 14-valent paediatric Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, (Investigational Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine PCV14) against S. pneumoniae infection has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacture and commercialisation in India.

Streptococcus pneumoniae infection remains one of the leading causes of death among children under the age of five in India and in developing countries. BE’s PCV14 Vaccine will help prevent invasive pneumococcal infection and save millions of lives worldwide, the company stated.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited, said, “We are pleased with this important approval, which will help save the lives of millions of children in India and around the world.A BE’s PCV14 will contribute to the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. With this endorsement, our country has another essential paediatric vaccine. We will be working with regulators in other countries to make our vaccine available globally.”

PCV14 may be administered to infants 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age in 3 doses.A

BE’s PCV14 contains 14 serotypes (1, 3, 4, 5, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F). BE’s PCV14 contains the largest number of serotypes in India and offers expanded protection against two new serotypes 22F and 33F. These new serotypes have been reported recently to be causing infections. In a Phase 3 infants trial BE’s PCV14 was non-inferior to all the common serotypes present in the comparator’s vaccine.

The primary immunogenicity objective of demonstrating non-inferiority with anti-PnCPS IgG antibody concentrations against each of the 12 common serotypes of BE-PCV14 vaccine in terms of subjects seroconverted and the ratio of geometric mean concentrations against corresponding serotypes in active comparator was met. Non-inferiority was demonstrated with anti-PnCPS IgG antibody concentrations against unique serotypes 22F and 33F specific to BE-PCV14.

The safety comparison demonstrates that the BE-PCV14 vaccine was well-tolerated and considered safe.

BE’s PCV14 is comparable in terms of serotype coverage for infants to the two globally approved pneumococcal conjugate vaccines Prevenar13 and Merck’s VAXNEUVANCE.

20221216-233403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sterlite Copper smelter will not be opened at all: Stalin

    India reports 3,545 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

    Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital after tests

    Sinovac launches clinical trial of vaccine on children, teenagers in S....