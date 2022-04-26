HEALTHINDIA

DCGI grants EUA to 3 Covid vaccines for different age group of children (ld)

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved three Covid vaccines for the restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for children of different age groups.

The DCGI gave the restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years.

In another development, the drug regulator approved restricted use in emergency situation for Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children of 5 to 12 years age group.

Besides Corbevax and Covaxin, the DCGI also approved restricted use iA emergency situation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen.

“India’s fight against Covid more stronger!

@CDSCO_INDIA_INF has approved Covaxin for 6 to 12 years of age group, Corbevax for 5 to 12 years age group of children and two doses ZyCoV-D for above 12 years of age group for Restricted Use in Emergency Situations,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

This development comes after the Subject Expert Committee discussed recommendations for the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in children aged between 2-12 years.

However, the SEC, after a meeting on Thursday, has recommended restricted emergency use of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, in children aged 5-12 years.

