HEALTHINDIA

DCGI recommends Serum Institute’s qHPV vaccine against cervical cancer

NewsWire
0
0

The Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee on Wednesday recommended Serum Institute’s indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine for cervical cancer patients.

“An expert panel of India’s central drug authority on Wednesday recommended granting of market authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s indigenously-developed India’s first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer,” a source said.

The vaccine has been recommended for cervical cancer patients – those above 9 years to 26 years of age – for both male and female.

According to the source, an application has also been sent to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and it may take the final decision on the HPV vaccine in the next meeting scheduled to be held on June 29.

Cervical cancer forms 16.5 per cent of the total cancer cases in Indian women and is the second most common type of cancer amongst women in the country after breast cancer. It is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus that is generally transmitted through sexual contact.

20220615-231604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K logs 3,677 fresh Covid cases, 63 deaths

    Israel, Switzerland confirms monkeypox cases amid global spread

    Ending mask mandate probably premature: Joe Biden

    Covid-19 pandemic spiked postpartum mental health visits by 30%