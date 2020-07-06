DCP Eish Singhal resumes duty defeating Covid-19

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi district, resumed his duties after defeating the coronavirus and was given a warm welcome by the officers and staff on Monday.

The DCP was in home quarantine after he was tested positive for Covid-19 in June.

Earlier, DCP North Monika Bhardwaj, Additional DCP Shahdara Rohit Rajbir Singh and Additional DCP Central Sikander Singh also joined duties after fighting and defeating the virus.

At least 10 Delhi police personnel have died due to Covid-19. Among the 2,000 police personnel who have been infected with the coronavirus, approximately 1,300 of them have successfully recovered.

–IANS

zaz/skp/