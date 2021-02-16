The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has approved a proposal, allowing officers of the rank of deputy commissioners of police to order attachment of property of the accused in cases registered under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

As per the provisions in place, till now it was the district magistrate and commissioner of police who were vested with the power to order attachment of property of an accused booked under the provisions of the Gangster Act.

The modification in the provisions will only be applicable in Lucknow and Noida which have a police commissionerate system in place.

In the remaining districts, the power will continue to vest with the district magistrates.

Under the Gangster Act, if the authority concerned has reason to believe that any property, whether movable or immovable, in possession of any person has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence triable under this Act, he may order attachment of such property whether or not cognizance of such offence has been taken by any Court.

Explaining the impact of the decision, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) (crime) Nilabja Chaudhary said that in Lucknow and Noida, only the police commissioner was authorised to order attachment of property. “Now all ten deputy commissioners of Police in Lucknow will be able to dispose of such cases. In Noida, all seven DCPs will have the same authority. This will help to dispose of cases faster.”

Chaudhary said in the past one year, as many as 697 persons were booked under the Gangsters Act and property worth Rs 90 crore was recovered from their possession. “Now with the power being designated to DCP, action will follow faster,” he said.–IANS

amita/dpb