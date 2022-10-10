Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur raising concerns over the entry of filmmaker and ‘#MeToo’ accused Sajid Khan into ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and sought his removal from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Sajid was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Maliwal tweeted on Monday: “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mindset of Sajid. Now, such a man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is completely wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.”

Earlier, actress Mandana Karimi, who had levelled charges against Sajid during the #MeToo movement, said in an interview that she was not interested in working in Bollywood any longer because Sajid had been given a place on the show.

Apart from her, singer Sona Mohapatra also questioned the makers of the show about Sajid’s entry. And Urfi Javed slammed Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting Sajid’s controversial entry into the show.

