DCW chief at Jantar Mantar again to meet wrestlers

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday morning again reached Jantar Mantar to meet with the protesting wrestlers, after a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel last night.

According to Maliwal, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had told her that they were being tortured and harassed by police officers who were drunk and misbehaving with them.

Maliwal expressed concern for the wrestlers’ safety and questioned why Delhi Police were protecting Brij Bhushan and not arresting him.

Maliwal also posted a video on Twitter claiming that she was not allowed to meet the wrestlers by the police.

However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the DCW Chairperson was stopped at the barricade by an officer and allowed immediately.

“She is presently inside at the protest site. There is no restriction on individual entry to Jantar Mantar,” said the DCP.

Last night, Maliwal was forcefully taken away from the protest site by Delhi Police when she had arrived at Jantar Mantar after the alleged scuffle.

