Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Police seeking details of the FIR and the accused arrested a day after a 1.5 month-old baby was snatched from her mother by two bike-borne assailants in Central Delhi area.

However, the kidnappers had left the child at some distance and she was recovered after some time.

In its notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), has asked to submit an action taken report by February 11.

According to police, on Wednesday evening at around 5:16 p.m and 5:21 p.m, two police control room (PCR) calls were received regarding snatching of a girl child from outside Rani Jhansi Road, Near Mama Bhanja ki Mazar, Jhandewalan Mandir.

“Sensing the gravity of the call, several police teams of the Central District were swung into action. In the meantime, it was learnt that a call regarding discovery of an abandoned child near Shani Mandir, Mauris Nagar, North District was received at Child Helpline 1098,” said a senior police official.

“The mother of the missing child was taken there who identified the baby as her daughter. A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at DBG Road police station and further investigation is in progress,” said the official.

20230209-145204