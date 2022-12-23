INDIA

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on rape of 5-yr-old girl

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl in the capital city.

The Commission said that it has received information regarding kidnapping and rape of a five-year-old girl in Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi. The girl was kidnapped while she was playing outside her house on the evening of December 21, the commission said.

A missing complaint was lodged at PS Bhalswa Dairy in the matter. On December 22, the girl was found near a park and is undergoing treatment at a hospital where she has been operated upon for the grievous injuries inflicted in her private parts, the commission added.

The commission has sought the details of the copy of FIR registered in the matter from Delhi Police. The commission has also asked for the details of the accused arrested in the matter.

“If no accused has been arrested, please inform the steps taken by police to arrest the accused. Detailed action taken report in the matter”, the commission has said in the letter.

The DCW has asked to provide the sought information to the Commission by December 26 in the matter.

20221223-123404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahead of Padampur by-poll, Odisha CM announces Rs 200 cr aid...

    Campaign to restore 1,000 neglected temples in Kashi

    Week after Raisen death, another B-Tech student found dead in Bhopal

    Battle for UP: AAP gives 4th guarantee to farmers