The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the death of two elderly women in a fire incident in Greater Kailash-2 area of the national capital.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the media reports, the commission has sought a detailed report on the fire incident by January 6.

“As per the media reports, a fire incident occurred in an old age home in the morning of January 1 wherein two elderly women, aged 82 and 92, died and several others were injured…it is a very serious and painful matter. In view of the above, the commission has asked to provide the detailed copy of the FIR registered in the matter…and the details of the person(s) responsible for the negligence in the matter,” said the notice.

The commission in the notice has asked, “Whether the person(s) responsible for the negligence have been arrested? If not, please provide reasons for the same.

“Whether the home had the necessary license(s) from the Department of Social Welfare/Women and Child Department/ Health Department? If yes, please provide a copy of the same. Whether the home had clearance from the Fire Department? If yes, please provide a copy of the same.”

The commission has also asked for a copy of the inquiry report conducted in the matter.

“Considering the gravity of the matter please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 06.01.2023,” DCW has asked Delhi Police.

20230101-152605