A day after a 16-year-old girl was brutally killed by her boyfriend, the Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of the case and issued a notice to city police seeking action report.

In its notice issued to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahbad Dairy police station on Monday, the DCW has asked police to provide a copy of FIR registered in the matter.

“The DCW has also asked details of the accused arrested in the matter and if the accused has not been arrested, we have asked the SHO to inform the police of the steps taken by police to arrest the accused. We have also asked for a copy of any complaint received from the girl or family regarding any threats till date along with details of action taken thereon on each and every complaint,” said a DCW official.

“Considering the gravity of the matter please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by May 31 at 04.00 pm,” the notice to SHO read.

In a bone chilling incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Outer north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil, even hit the girl with a boulder multiple times. The official said that a manhunt has been initiated to nab him.

The video of the incident is also circulating on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl, and around seven to eight bystanders are present at the spot.

A man wearing a dark red coloured shirt attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. In the video, Sahil continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, causing them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the girl multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times. He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then departs once more, as per video.

