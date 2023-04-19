INDIALIFESTYLE

DCW issues notice to MCD Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets and has sought an explanation on the matter.

This comes after several inspections of public toilets were done by the DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, along with other officials across the city.

Recently, the DCW had also found 50 litre canisters containing acid kept in the open inside a women’s toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital Gate No. 8, Daryaganj.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCW said that senior officers from the City Zone appeared before the Commission and provided a written reply which states that no guidelines have been issued by MCD to prevent the usage of acid for cleaning public toilets.

“The Commission had asked the MCD Commissioner details of MCD toilets in which operating and maintaining agencies have been directed to use acid to clean the toilets along with their contact document,” the statement read.

The DCW has also sought details of officials who are responsible for this illegal act of directing agencies to use acid to clean the toilets along with the action taken against them.

“The Commission has also asked whether FIR under Section 188 IPC has been registered against them or not. Further, the Commission has sought steps taken by MCD now to prevent usage of acid in its toilets,” it added.

“This is very shocking. MCD itself is encouraging the use of acid in its toilets. The Supreme court has issued strong directions against usage, sale and storage of acid. But, instead of preventing the use of acid, MCD is deliberately asking its agencies to use acid for toilet cleaning which is very unfortunate,” said Maliwal.

“The terms and conditions of the said agreement should be amended a nd this clause should be taken back. FIR should be filed against the officials who have been involved in issuing such directions to MCD. Further, MCD should issue strict directions to toilet maintaining agencies to prevent use of acid for cleaning toilets,” she added.

20230419-202602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress pledges laws to rein in hate crimes

    Telangana to give only second dose of Covid vaccine from May...

    Honouring female bikers who have broken the stereotype

    Take prompt action on encroachments in Arvalis, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan