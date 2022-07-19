The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to Safdarjung Hospital after a 30-year-old woman was forced to deliver her baby just outside the building, after the hospital allegedly denied admission.

“Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video on social media wherein a woman is delivering a baby right outside the building of Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi,” said the commission.

It further added that in the video, the pregnant woman can be seen surrounded by a group of ladies who are assisting her.

Terming it a “very serious matter”, the Commission has sought clarifications from the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital.

The DCW has asked the date and time of the first visit with relevant documents.

It has also asked the hospital to provide the reason for the refusal of admission of the lady despite her pregnancy, if any.

The DCW has also asked to provide the complete sequence of events since when the lady was lying outside the hospital.

The Commission has also sought the details of the staffs responsible for the alleged negligence along with the action taken against them and the copy of the enquiry report of the hospital in the matter.

The hospital administration has been told to provide the information by July 25.

20220719-220203