The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the stabbing of a boy in Kalkaji area of south Delhi when he confronted his sister’s stalker.

The victim’s sister has alleged that when she approached the police for lodging a complaint, police officials refused to take any action. As per the DCW Act, 1994 the Commission is mandated to investigate and examine all the matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the government on the issue of women’s safety.

The DCW has requested the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, a copy of complaint received from the girl (if any) regarding stalking and eve teasing and action taken thereon, details of the accused arrested in the matter and detailed action taken report in the matter latest by March 3, 2021.

–IANS

