The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a 12-year-old boy, who was working as a child labourer at a mill in Dayalpur area of the national capital.

The DCW received the information from an unknown person, which said that the boy was made to work in the mill for 12 hours and also did not get any money for his work.

When the DCW team raided the spot on Saturday morning, it found that the boy starts working at the mill from 9 a.m. in the morning. However, seeing the DCW team, the owner of the mill hid the boy under a table in a room.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal and her team took the boy out of the room and counselled him. The boy was very nervous and was forced to lie through intimidation by the owner of the mill.

The boy told the commission’s team that he works at the mill but he does not get any money. The child’s hands were completely immersed in flour and he was very hungry. The DCW team along with the police took the boy to the Dayalpur police station and his statement was recorded.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also met the SHO of the police station and asked him to take strict action by registering an FIR in the matter.

Maliwal said, “So unfortunate, that a boy at the age of playing with toys is doing child labour and was forced to lie. The boy was very shocked and nervous.”

“Due to the promptness of the DCW, the future of this child was saved today. I hope the police will take strict action by registering an FIR in the matter,” she added.

–IANS

msk/skp/bg