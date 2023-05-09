Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued summons to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal for failing to arrest the accused persons in connection with sexual harassment of women wrestlers allegedly by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DCW stated that it has received a complaint regarding sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Singh.

“The complainant has informed the Commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the WFI,” it said.

“The Commission has learnt that no accused has been arrested in the matter till date. It is also learnt that statements of survivors including the minor girl, under 164 CrPC have not been recorded till date, despite the passage of 10 days since the registration of FIRs,” it said.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to DCP New Delhi district and has sought an explanation in the matter.

“The Commission has sought details of arrests made in the matter and has asked for reasons for non-arrest of accused persons. Further, the Commission has asked for reasons for failing to record statements of survivors under 164 CrPC along with details of action taken against concerned police officers for failing to record statements. The Commission has asked DCP to appear before the Commission on May 12 with an action taken report,” it added.

“It is very unfortunate that no accused in the matter has been arrested till date. Also, Delhi Police has failed to record statements of survivors under 164 CrPC even after passing over 10 days of registration of FIR. This is very serious. The accused should be arrested immediately and the statement of survivors should be registered. Also, action should be taken against concerned police officers for failing to record their statement under 164 CrPC,” said Maliwal.

20230509-162601