Taking cognisance of repeated incidents of sexual harassment of girls during college fests, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday launched an inquiry into the matter.

As part of the probe, officials from the Delhi Police and Delhi University have been summoned with details of guidelines prepared to prevent such cases in future.

The summons were issued to the Registrar of Delhi University and Joint Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) of Delhi Police this morning.

Last week, the commission had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the IP college principal following reports of sexual harassment of students during a college fest. Some boys entered the college during the fest and harassed the girls, it said.

“You are hereby summoned to appear before the Commission for the purpose aforementioned on 06/04/2023 at 02.00 p.m. If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance as provided in law,” read the DCW notice.

The commission has also asked police regarding the number of police personnel that are to be deployed, PCR to be stationed outside college campus during the fest and reasons for not being able to prevent such incidents in colleges of Delhi.

It has asked Delhi University to furnish a copy of inquiry reports conducted by the University on the incidents that took place in Gargi College, Miranda House and Indraprastha College for Women.

Details of action taken by the University against the college administration (if any) for the security lapses that occurred therein have also been sought.

