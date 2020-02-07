DCW summons to DCP, Principal over Gargi College incident

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) here on Monday summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Principal of Gargi College over alleged sexual harassment on its campus.

Calling it “mass molestation and sexual assault on female students on Gargi College campus”, the DCW has asked the Principal and the DCP to personally appear before it at 2 p.m. on February 13.

“The students have alleged a similar incident had taken place during the fest of the previous year, but no action was taken by the administration,” says the summon.

The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the DCW to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the government on the issue of women safety and Section 10(iii)(d).

The DCW has also sought copies of all complaints, PCR calls, the action-taken report, detailed report on the incident, including the sequence of events, copy of FIR as well as detailed investigation report.

The commission has asked the DCP whether any accused has been identified and arrested. If no arrest has been made then submit the reasons for it, it said. Also submit “details of officials responsible for safety and security of students and the campus, and action taken against them,” it said.

The DCW has asked the college administration why it didn’t intervene during the alleged assault and allowed the culprits to leave the campus despite the police presence. The college administration has been asked to submit a copy of footage of CCTVs on the campus between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on February 6.

Few students of Gargi College on Saturday alleged that some “drunken men”, said to be pro-CAA demonstrators, entered the campus and misbehaved with students.

