INDIA

DCW to issue notice to Delhi police over manhandling of women Congress workers

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief on Tuesday condemned the manhandling of Congress women workers by police while staging a protest outside the BJP headquarters over the soaring prices of vegetables and other essential items.

“The way this police officer is raising his hand against women is extremely shameful and illegal. This officer should face strict action. The DCW is issuing a notice to this officer for disciplinary action,” Swati Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing the video of a male officer manhandling the protestors.

About 50 activists of the Mahila Congress led by its acting president Netta D’Souza on Tuesday led the flash protest over inflation outside BJP headquarters and raised slogans against the central government.

They also carried an effigy with a garland of tomatoes, whose prices have skyrocketed in the last few days. However, they were soon detained by the Delhi Police.

According to a senior police officer, the protesters did not have permission to protest in that area.

“Some of these protesters were trying to damage a statue and obstructing the police from carrying out their duties. Female personnel were also present at the spot and some of the protestors were detained for a short time at IP Estate and Kamla Market police stations and later released after two hours,” said an official.

