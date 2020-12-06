Canindia News

DD does not have copyright over rocket launch broadcast: ISRO

The Indian space agency has said it is the producer of all its rocket/satellite launch broadcast/telecast by Doordarshan (DD) and the latter does not have any copyright.

In a reply to questions raised under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Indian Space Research Organsation (ISRO) said it is the producer of the launch broadcast which is telecast by DD, social media handles and official website.

“DD does not have any rights over the ISRO footage. However, DD, being a government entity, supports broadcasting of ISRO launches from Sriharikota on a request basis,” ISRO said in its RTI reply.

The space agency also categorically said DD does not have rights over independent animations produced by ISRO.

To a query whether ISRO rocket launch footage in public domain are available for free to independent creators and whether DD can claim copyright revenue from someone using it for educational purposes the space agency replied: “The material of ISRO launches available in public domain can be used by an individual(s) for non-commercial activities with the permission of the department.”

The ISRO also said there is no written contract between it and the DD.

