DD Sports has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by securing the television broadcast rights in India for the highly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 starting July 20, 2023.

Prasar Bharti, CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi IAS said, “We are HAPPY to have secured the television broadcast rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. This prestigious tournament not only showcases the immense talent and dedication of women in football but also serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes. We are proud to partner with 1Stadia in this endeavour, as they share our passion for promoting sports and fostering a love for the game among fans.”

Indian football enthusiasts will witness every electrifying moment of the tournament, as DD Sports channel is available in all households across the country, ensuring that everyone has access to this premium sporting event.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 promises to be a historic event, with footballing prowess and passion on full display. The upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, featuring 32 teams, is set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, 2023.

The USA, reigning world champions, aim to clinch their third consecutive World Cup title, while Canada, the Olympic gold medalists, have showcased their strength as formidable adversaries, defeating star-studded teams like the USA, making them a team worth keeping an eye on along with teams like England, Netherlands, Spain, Germany and more.

