The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday approved modifications in the unified building bye-laws 2016, granting exemption from notice and building permits for the installation of liquid medical oxygen plants on the ground level of the hospitals.

The decision was taken at a board meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA Chairman, said a senior DDA official.

The official said that during the meeting, many other key proposals were approved, including allowing the DDA to undertake the development of and sanction building plans for its in situ slum rehabilitation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) falling in the denotified areas.

In a statement after the meeting, the DDA said that with a view to ensure that medical oxygen infrastructure is facilitated in Delhi’s hospitals to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, it has approved the amendment to the unified building bye-laws 2016.

“The amendment will allow oxygen-related infrastructure such as PSA plants, liquid medical oxygen etc free from FAR and ground coverage in the setback or open area of the existing hospital premises,” it added.

It stated that no notice and building permit will be required from the sanctioning authority for the erection or installation of a PSA plant or a liquid medical oxygen plant and similar related infrastructure in hospitals if it is on the ground level and in open or setback areas.

“This step will go a long way to augment the infrastructure related to oxygen in the GNCT of Delhi. It will reduce the city’s reliance on other states for oxygen,” the DDA said.

