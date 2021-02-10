The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday unveiled its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 crore, while the receipts have been projected at Rs 6,749 crore.

DDA Chairman and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the budget during a meeting held at the Vikas Sadan here.

In the budget, the DDA has provided for a big allocation to Narela, which is earmarked for a sub-city area in North Delhi.

In an official statement, the DDA said, “Significant allocations have been made for transport infrastructure projects, such as construction of Phase IV Metro line for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor and construction of UER II (urban extension road) stretch in Delhi which is being developed by the NHAI. Special emphasis has also been given on rejuvenation of water bodies and the Yamuna River Front.”

It said that the Centre’s scheme of housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) is underway, and it is likely to be completed by December this year.

“Construction of ‘housing for all’ under the PMAY is in progress at Kalkaji Extension, Jailer Wala Bagh and Kathputli colony. Construction of 7,500 EWS houses is in progress which is likely to be completed by December 2021,” the atatement said.

The authority also announced that all its housing projects which are underway will be completed within this financial year (2021-2022), for which the DDA has allocated Rs 1,100 crore.

Key highlights of DDA budget:

* An amount of Rs 2326 crore has been allocated for development of land and physical infrastructure like roads, sewerage, water supply, power lines and drainage, mainly in the sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Rohini. The authority will spend Rs 1,000 crore for Rithala-Bawana-Narela Metro corridor projects.

* The authority will spend Rs 8 crore to construct four foot-over-bridges (FOBs) in Dwarka to provide safe passage to the pedestrians.

* Rs 280 crore has been allocated for the development of the Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka.

* Rs 10 crore has been allocated for maintaining 787 DDA parks across the city. For rejuvenation and restoration of the floodplains of Yamuna, the authority has allocated Rs 105 crore for eight projects.

* DDA has allocated Rs 500 crore for the East Delhi hub project in Karkardooma.

* The authority will spend Rs 28 crore for the construction of a dedicated corridor for cyclists and pedestrians from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar.

